Bear responsible for jogger death in northern Italy captured

Rome, April 18, (dpa/GNA) – The bear, known as JJ4, that killed a jogger in northern Italy has been captured, according to information on Tuesday from the province of Trentino, where the attack occurred.

The animal was found during the night in the area around the forests of the territory, the regional government said.

A 26-year-old jogger was attacked and killed by the bear in early April, in the Trentino municipality of Caldes in a valley, popular with hikers and tourists. A DNA match to JJ4 confirmed the bear’s identity.

The captured animal is the sister of Bruno, the “problem bear” shot in Bavaria in 2006.

The province had then ordered JJ4 to be shot in order to “preserve public safety.” However, the local administrative court suspended the order last week. Animal welfare organizations had appealed the order.

In Italy, the debate about the coexistence of bears and humans has intensified since the jogger’s death. The province wants to halve the number of bears in the northern Italian region. It also advocated killing aggressive bears.

Recently, according to media reports, several mayors from the region around Val di Sole have also advocated a crackdown.

Animal rights activists, on the other hand, criticize the plans and are advocating for the establishment of wildlife corridors or educating the population about how to deal with wild animals.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

