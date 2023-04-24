Apply for MTN Bright Scholarship Scheme, Northern Sector Sales Manager encourages Public

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, April 24, GNA – Mr Collins Agyei, Northern Sector Sales Manager of MTN Ghana has urged members of the Muslim community in the area to encourage their children to apply for the MTN Bright Scholarship Scheme.

He said the MTN Ghana Foundation was still receiving entries for the Scheme appealing to all including Muslims to visit the MTN Ghana website to apply before the deadline, on May 31, 2023.

Mr Agyei made the appeal in Tamale when he led a team from MTN Ghana Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of telecom giant, to present some food items to the Northern Regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Abdul-Salam Ahmed and his Council of Elders towards this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

The MTN Bright Scholarship Scheme is aimed at assisting students in public tertiary and vocational institutions with their financial commitments whilst they are in school.

Mr Agyei explained that the scholarship covered the cost of tuition, accommodation, stipends and a laptop to enable each student excel in their programme of study.

He, on behalf of the Board of MTN Ghana Foundation, presented 10 bags of rice, 20 packs of mineral water, 20 packs of soft drinks, a ram, 10 gallons of cooking oil and airtime worth GH¢1,000.00 to the Regional Chief Imam.

He told the Regional Chief Imam that “MTN will bring our services closer to you during the celebration. MTN will set up stands at vantage points to provide customers with enhanced customer experience. Customers will be able to do their SIM swap, 4G upgrade, pin reset, request for their unlocking code (PUK), register their SIM cards and perform MoMo transaction among others.”

Alhaji Abdulai Habib Mohammed, Spokesperson for the Regional Chief Imam, lauded MTN Ghana Foundation for its continuous show of love to the Muslim community in the country especially during the climax of the annual Ramadan.

Alhaji Mohammed said “It shows that MTN cherishes the community in which they have found themselves. They appreciate the fact that they are amid people and want to associate with them in times of prayer and thanksgiving.”

He admonished all Muslims especially the youth to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr in a more peaceful and decorous manner.

Annually, MTN Ghana and its Foundation make donations to a selected number of Chief Imams across the country especially during the Eid-ul-Fitr festival celebration, which marks the end of Ramadan.

This year, besides the Northern Regional Chief Imam, the MTN Ghana Foundation also made similar donations to the National Chief Imam in Accra, and the Western and Ashanti Regional Chief Imams and their followers.

