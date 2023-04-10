Ahanta Traditional Council disappointed over news of enstoolment of new Overlord 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, April 10, GNA – The Ahanta Traditional Council has expressed disappointment over news circulating that one Kwabena Antwi has been enstooled as the new overlord of the area.

A statement issued by the Council and copied to the Ghana News Agency said Otumfour Baidoe Bonsoe XV remained the Overlord of Ahantaman even though he was in the “village” seeking a cure for his illness.

“It is, therefore, the high expectation of the Royal Family, cabinet members and the entire Ahantaman that Otumfour Baidoo Bonsoe XV will return triumphant from his medication to continue his customary and statutory function as Overlord of Ahantaman,” it said.

The statement reminded the public that Nana Aziaku IV, Tufuhene, remained the Acting President of the Council and would continue to hold that position until the return of Otumfour Bonsoe.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

