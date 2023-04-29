About 29.55 kilometers of road asphalted in Tema West municipality – MCE

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Tema, April 29, GNA – Ms. Anna Adukwei Addo, the Municipal Chief Executive, Tema West Municipal Assembly, has stated that 29.55 kilometres of roads in the municipality in the Greater Accra Region have been asphalted.

She announced this during the first ordinary meeting of the fourth session of the second Assembly, which was held at Baatsonaa within the Municipality.

She stated that the 29.55 kilometres of asphalted roads were part of a 50.0-kilometer package of roads to be asphalted within the municipality, and that Tema West Municipality would soon lead the Tema enclave in terms of good asphalted overlays.

According to the Municipal Chief Executive, one of the essential areas that required enormous commitment and investment was road development and maintenance, hence the Assembly’s policy to ensure residents and motorists enjoyed good roads within the various communities.

Ms. Adukwei Addo hinted that the Tema West Municipal Assembly had made significant progress in different aspects of the local economy and was eager to do more to improve the lives of the people under its authority.

She stated that the municipality’s gains in agriculture and food security, environmental health and sanitation, work development control, social welfare, education and sports, and health, among other critical sectors, had been stifled.

The Tema West MCE urged citizens and stakeholders, including Assembly Members, to continue to assist the Municipal Assembly in carrying out its mandated duties to people.

