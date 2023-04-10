2023 Aboakyer Festival Cycling Race to be launched in Accra

Accra, April 10, GNA – The Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) in partnership with Neenyi Ghartey VIII, the Paramount Chief of Effutu Traditional Council, Winneba, will officially launch the first ever Aboakyer Festival Cycling Race in Accra.

The launch would be held at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 9:00am.

A statement signed by Mr. Shaaban Mohammed General Secretary of GCF said, “this all-important event is to stage a one-day race as a precursor to the main Deer Hunt Festival on Saturday, April 29.

“The Cycling Federation seeks to use this event as a platform to prepare towards the Glasgow World Cycling Championships in August this year and International Tour of Ghana later in September this year.”

The Aboakyer festival is celebrated on the 1st Saturday in May by the Effutu’s of Winneba Traditional Area in the Central Region.

GNA

