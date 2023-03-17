Western Regional Minister congratulates Daboase SHS

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah / Veronica Baffour Kyei

Sekondi, March 17, GNA – The Western Regional Minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has appreciated the students and Management of the Daboase Senior High and Technical School for their sterling performance at the 66th Independence National Quiz competition organised at Ho in the Volta Region.

The school took the second position in a keen competition with renowned schools in the country.

Mr. Okyere Darko-Mensah, at his office in Sekondi, lauded the team when he received a delegation led by the District Chief Executive, Mr. Emmanuel Boakye, Director of Education, Mrs Ernestina Winful, Head Mistress of the school, Mrs. Irene Rebecca Ampaw and contestants as well as some administrative staff of the Assembly and teachers presented the award; made up of cash prize and trophies, to the Minster.

The Regional Minister commended the efforts of the Headmistress, who has put in place pragmatic measures to ensure that the school excelled in all activities.

He also commended the teachers for their support to ensure that the students were able to achieve the milestone.

Mr. Okyere Darko-Mensah promised to lobby for a school bus and other logistics to improve teaching and learning.

The school later visited the Pro Vice Chancellor of the Takoradi Technical University, Prof. Victor Kweku Bondzie Micah, to establish a partnership between the Daboase Senior High and Technical School to benefit from the university’s rich Technical Education.

Professor Bondzie Micah commended the contestants and presented an undisclosed amount to the contestants and urged them to maintain a lasting relationship between Takoradi Technical University and the Daboase Senior High Technical School.

Messrs Evans Morkeh, Eric Inkum and Ebenezer Abekah represented the school for the enviable feat.

