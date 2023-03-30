The Newmark Group becomes latest member of PRGN

By Stanley Senya

Accra, March 30, GNA – The Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) has granted The Newmark Group, a Pan African Public Relations and Communications agency, full membership to improve its capabilities to serve customers globally.

The Group’s membership of the Network brings the total number of member agencies to 54, strengthening PRGN’s activities in five Sub-Saharan African countries, a press release issued on Thursday said.

Mr Gilbert Manirakiza, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Newmark Group, said its ideas and expertise in strategy design and execution, stakeholder mapping, thought leadership, media training, and content production made it a formidable client partner.

“From Newmark’s inception in 2010, our profound objective has been to contribute to creating a world that promotes inclusive prosperity for everyone,” he said.

“This is a world where people and communities are liberated to realise their full potentials and pursue their ambitions.”

“Joining PRGN increases our capacity to achieve this because it allows us to go even farther in connecting, enabling, and activating businesses to become a force for good, not only in Africa but internationally.”

Mr David Fuscus, the President of PRGN, said: “The Group is one of Africa’s fastest-growing independent brand and communications consultants located in Nairobi, Kenya, with a professional presence in Ghana and 30 other African nations.”

Awarding of full membership “signals the growth of PRGN into critical African markets, with the potential to reach over 1.4 billion people,” he said.

The Newmark Group, founded in 2010, is a Pan-African communications and brand positioning agency that uses the power of brand trust to help companies and organisations to flourish.

It develops communication strategies that enable customers to engage their stakeholder ecosystems while growing as leaders in their fields, with a presence across the African Continent.

Over the last 10 years, the company has built a local agency group regularly producing mission-critical insights, strategies, narratives, and execution.

With roughly 800 experts in more than 70 locations, PRGN is one of the world’s biggest multinational networks of independent public relations and communications companies.

Mr Fuscus said the members were independent, local, and owner-operated public relations and marketing communications organisations that share experience and resources while offering customers a broad-based comprehensive communications strategy.

GNA

