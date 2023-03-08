Support and solidarity for the President must continue – Pius Hadzide 

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, March 8, GNA – Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo needs the continuous support of the citizens to lead the country out of the current global turmoil.

He said the present economic crisis should be considered the common enemy and that the people must guard against divisiveness in all forms.

The CEO told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the national Independence Day parade at the Regional Youth Resource Center that the citizens must continue to provide support and solidarity for the president.

The economic challenges we are facing are temporary, and we need unity of purpose, not petty divisive partisanship, and politics,” Mr. Hadzide stated.

He said the people of the Volta Region deserved commendation for their contributions to the success of the event, saying it helped market the Region’s economic and cultural prospects.

The CEO said through the vision of the President, bringing the Independence Day to the Regions, carried great economic impact and should be sustained.

He said the celebration in Ho, for instance, led to the completion of the Youth Resource Center.

Mr. Hadzide gave the assurance that the 5,000-capacity multipurpose center would be expanded to 10,000, and that the NYA, its owner, had plans to maintain it as a first-class facility for the Region and the nation.

GNA

