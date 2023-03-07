Pneumonia tops 10 causes of mortality in Nkwanta South

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta South (O/ R), March 7, GNA – The 2022 Performance review of the Nkwanta South Municipal Health Directorate has revealed that pneumonia, stroke, sepsis and other seven diseases recorded top 10 causes of mortality in the Municipality.

The other diseases included malaria, respiratory failure, hypertension, diabetes, liver disease, myocardial infarction, and meningitis.

Dr Evans Ativor the Nkwanta South Municipal Health Director in an engagement with the Ghana News Agency after the review exercise said 39 deaths were recorded for the top 10 diseases, with pneumonia alone responsible for 10 deaths at the end of 2022.

However, he said 56 lives were lost for the top 10 deaths in 2021with respiratory distress recording 15 deaths.

Speaking on the achievement of the hospital in the year 2022, Dr Evans Ativor said the hospital recorded a zero maternal mortality, while supervised delivery increase by 3.6%, infant mortality also reduced from five to one, total deaths reducing from 65 to 48, BCG coverage of 162%, OPV coverage of 140% and purchase of drug from RMS increase to 47.5 % from 42.6 under review.

Touching on the challenges, he said there was delayed in reimbursement of NHIS claims, inadequate Doctors, inadequate staff accommodation, continues refusal of posting by some critical/specialized staff to the hospital, inadequate space at the records and delay in the installation of LMIS software for the facility has affected the hospital negatively and needs urgent attention.

Dr Ativor therefore promised that the hospital would continue to provide a 24hr service, lobby for more critical staff especially in the areas of doctors, laboratory technicians, dispensing technicians, expand the functional capacity of the laboratory unit, work hard to increase the attendance of the facility, lobby HRD for the early installation of the LMIS software, increase outreach service – eye, dental and surgical cases.

GNA

