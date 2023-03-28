Parliament observes a minute’s silence for late Kumawu MP

By Iddi Yire

Accra, March 28, GNA – Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on Tuesday led Parliament to observe a minute’s silence for Mr Philip Atta Basoah, the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu.

The MP passed on in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra at the age of 53.

Announcing the demise of Mr Basoah on the floor of Parliament, Speaker Bagbin said: “Honourable Members, while we were very busy on Friday trying to put ourselves together to take a decision on two important Motions for the consideration of Presidential Nominees of Ministers and one Deputy Minister, and the other the Supreme Court, one of our own, collapsed and had to be rushed to the Hospital. You recall during the course of the voting that the Majority Leader drew our attention to absence of that Member.”

“This morning, I have been informed that our colleague couldn’t make it; and he has transited to the other world.

“Honourable Members I am referring to no less a person than the late Philip Basoah, the Honourable Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu.”

The Speaker further urged Members of the House to take good care of their health.

He advised them to reduce the stress in trying to represent their people.

He said the health rule was that one should not be seated for more than two hours.

The late Mr Basoah was the Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009.

He was first elected as the MP for Kumawu in the 2016 general election and was subsequently retained in the 2020 general election.

GNA

