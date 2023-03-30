Old Boy donates laptops to Mfantsipim School

Accra, March 30, GNA – Mr Mohammed Baakoe, a member of the Mfantsipim 1989 Year Group (MOBA ’89), has donated GHS250,000 worth of laptops to the Mfantsipim School, with support from his company, DRW, based in Canada.

A statement issued by MOBA ’89, copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, said the donation was to support the National Maths and Science Quiz team as well as the ICT development of the school.

Mr Baakoe, accompanied by some members of the Year Group, made the presentation to the Ebusuapanyin of the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA), Captain Paul Forjoe, at the MOBA Secretariat, off the Liberia Road in Accra.

He highlighted the significance of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to the development of the youth and said being a beneficiary of ICT training, he knew how important it was for students, especially those at the high school, to be abreast of current technologies.

Captain Forjoe commended Mr Baakoe and his company for the support and expressed the confidence that the laptops would go a long way to support the school’s e-learning drive.

Aside his mission of helping the virtual development of the school, Baakoe took the opportunity to identify, firsthand, the school’s technological needs to serve as a guide in seeking further support for it.

GNA

