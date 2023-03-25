MobileMoney Ltd, Vodafone Ghana Mobile Financial Services  partner for merchant interoperability 

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, March 25, GNA – Vodafone Ghana Mobile Financial Services Limited (Vodafone Cash) and MobileMoney Limited (MML) have enabled interoperability services that allow both entities’ customers to pay at each other’s merchant point of sale.

This is a major milestone in creating an enabling environment in furtherance of the financial inclusion agenda of both entities and the Government of Ghana.

A press statement signed jointly by Preba Greensheet, Director of Legal and External Affairs, Vodafone Ghana and Mr Nana Kofi Asare, Ag Chief Corporate Services Officer, MTN Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the service was launched on March 1, 2023, and was available to all Vodafone Cash and MTN Mobile Money customers.

The Customers of both networks can now make direct payments for goods and services at any MTN Mobile Money or Vodafone Cash merchant point across the country.

Mr Shaibu Haruna, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of MML, said that the step made was in line with MTN Group’s ambition of developing the largest financial services platform in Africa.

He added that they were committed to building an all-inclusive payment ecosystem that provided a platform for all players to flourish.

“We look forward to partnering with other players in the market to leverage off our distribution network to offer their services to customers,” he noted.

Madam Judith Adumua-Bossman, Acting Mobile Financial Services Manager at Vodafone Cash, said they believed that partnerships were key to expanding access to financial services for everyone and they were dedicated to creating innovative solutions that would help their customers better manage their financial goals.

Madam Adumua-Bossman said, “this is a truly historic moment for us, and this new feature underscores our commitment towards growing accessibility, convenience and value for our customers.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

