Minority Chief Whip’s statement on completion of roads in SONA contains inaccuracies – Roads Ministry 

Accra, March 11, GNA – The Ministry of Roads and Highways says a statement by Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, Minority Chief Whip, on completed road projects in the 2023 State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered by the President, contains inaccuracies.

The Ministry in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said its attention had been drawn to a statement issued by Mr Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip/Ranking Member on Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament titled: “Exposing the lies behind President Akufo-Addo’s claim that his Government has constructed more roads than any Government under the Fourth Republic, ” and said the issues presented by Mr Agbodza contained some inaccuracies and did not represent the full facts.

The Ministry said in relation to the interchanges, the statement said former President John Dramani Mahama had commissioned the following interchanges: Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Ring Road Flyover, Kasoa Interchange, Giffard Road Interchange and the Airport Hills Interchange.

It said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned the Pokuase Interchange, Tema Motorway Interchange Phase 1, Obetsebi Interchange Phase 1, East Legon Underpass, Suhum Interchange and the Tamale Interchange.

The Ministry said that the Flower Pot Interchange in Accra was still under construction and that the Nungua Interchange construction, which was still on-going as part of the La Beach Road Completion Project, Lot 2, sod cutting was done by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on 14th August, 2020.

It said construction works started on the Adjiringanor one on 4th May, 2020, which was still ongoing as part of the rehabilitation of selected roads in Accra.

The statement said PTC Interchange sod cutting was also done by Vice President Bawumia.

It noted that the Kpong Barrier Interchange, Dawhenya Interchange, Prampram Interchange, and Savannah Interchange were all On-going as part of the Tema – Aflao Road (17km), and that the sod cuttings were done by President Akufo-Addo.

Touching on the Obetsebi Interchange Phase 2, which is still on-going, the Ministry said the sod cutting was done by President Akufo Addo.

Regarding the length of road projects completed as stated in the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA), the Ministry referred to a press statement dated 31st March 2022, wherein the length of roads completed were accounted for.

It said the annex to the 2023 SONA as presented to Parliament by President Akufo-Addo provided the details of all completed road projects between January 2017 to December 2022.

It said the 231-page document provided such details as the region, metropolis/municipality, road name and length completed, and the type of construction activity undertaken on the road.

“These are facts that can be verified by any member of the public.

“In the spirit of transparency and accountability, the Ministry has widely circulated the information contained in the document on its digital media platforms; website – https://mrh.gov.gh, Facebook – Ministry of Roads & Highways and Twitter – @mrhgovgh,” it said.

The statement said the Ministry was committed to providing the necessary road infrastructure for the socio-economic development of the country.

It said the public was assured that in the spirit of transparency and accountability, the Ministry would continue to provide accurate information on road projects to the citizenry.

GNA

