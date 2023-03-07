Malta Guinness WPL: Edem Atorvor’s goal secures point for Ladystrikers

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Mar. 7, GNA – Captain of Ladystrikers FC, Edem Atorvor’s goal in the 56th minute earned her team a point when they played Berry Ladies in match-day 12 of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Madina Astroturf on Sunday.

The match ended in a pulsating 1-1 draw after the home team, Berry Ladies took the lead in the 54th minute.

It was Berry’s Martha Appiah who put her side ahead before Atorvor equalized to travel back to Cape Coast with a point.

From the blast of Referee Rita Nkansah’s whistle from start to regulation time, Berry Ladies were presented with decent goal-scoring opportunities which fell to Jacqueline Ampomaa, and Victoria Salifu, however, failed to utilize the glorious chances.

At the end of the game, Berry Ladies’ Rahama Jafaru was named the Nasco best player.

Betway Ghana is a development partner of the Malta Guinness WPL.

