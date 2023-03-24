Malta Guinness WPL: Army Ladies face Berry Ladies in a tough encounter, PearlPia Ladies host Ampem Darkoa in top spot decider

Accra, March 24, GNA – Army Ladies will take on Berry Ladies in match-day 14 of the ongoing Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Teshie Mats Park this weekend.

Army Ladies are chasing glory this season and would eye pick up all three points against their opponents to extend their ten games unbeaten run.

The camouflage ladies were leaders of the Southern Zone table until they bottled their lead in their last game against Ridge City in a 0:0 draw game to give Hasaacas who now top the zone with a two-goal margin.

Berry Ladies would come into this game hoping to triumph over the homers to close the six-point margin.

It ended in a 1-1 draw game the last time the two premier league sides met this season at the Madina Astro Turf, home grounds for Berry Ladies.

With the likes of Zinatu Alhassan and Evelyn Yeboah, Army Ladies looked very strong going into the clash.

A win for Army would come as a motivation as they edge close to the WPL title.

Zone leaders, Hasaacas Ladies would face struggling Ridge City in a dicey duel at the Madina Astro Turf on Saturday.

Ridge City had been abysmal in their debut Premier League campaign and would need a miracle to defeat the WPL giants this weekend.

Coach Yussif Basigi and his charges are confident of traveling to the West with the maximum points.

After losing to Hasaacas in their last encounter, resurgent Thunder Queens would slug it out with Soccer Intellectuals at the Legon Presec School Park on Saturday. Thunder Queens would seek to ease past their opponents this time around.

Soccer Intellectuals and Thunder Queens have recorded 14 points, three wins, five draws, and five defeats each this season, sitting sixth and seventh place respectively.

Elsewhere at the Mankessim Astro Turf, Essiam Socrates Ladies would host the Dansoman-based side Faith Ladies in a cracker on Monday.

Faith Ladies have 24 points and would seek redemption against fourth-place Essiam Socrates who had also been solid in their debut season.

Essiam Socrates managed to defeat Faith Ladies early this season by a lone goal margin and would seek to come out superior again to send a strong signal to the other contenders.

Security side, Police Ladies after drawing against Soccer Intellectuals would host Ladystrikers at the Achimota School Park on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the Northern Zone, Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies would travel up to the North to take on PearlPia Ladies at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Saturday.

PearlPia Ladies have shown some level of strength this season, giving the champions no breathing space at the top of the table.

It would be a daunting task for the homers coming against Ampem Darkoa’s Mary Amponsah who is on top form with 12 goals in 13 games and Shot-Stopper, Deborah Brown also with six clean sheets so far.

Bottom-placed Fabulous Ladies would battle Tamale Super Ladies at the Bantama Astro Turf on Saturday hoping to escape a relegation scare.

After an abysmal start this season, Fabulous Ladies was back to winning ways and would bank hopes in their recent form to make it out of the danger zone.

Tamale Super Ladies hold a record of three games unbeaten and would seek to continue their run against the Kumasi-based side.

At the Sunyani Coronation Park, Prisons Ladies after recording 19 points in 13 games, would once again go in for more points against Ashtown Ladies.

The security side suffered a lone-goal defeat against Supreme Ladies on match-day 13 and was confident to give their opponent a tough game this Saturday.

Candy Soccer Academy would face Northern Ladies at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park on Sunday while Dreamz Ladies would welcome Supreme Ladies at the Bantama AstroTurf.

