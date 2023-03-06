Let’s seek for constant progress – President Nana Akufo-Addo

By Stephen Asante/Maxwell Awumah/James Amoh Jnr

Ho (V/R), March 06, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has encouraged the citizenry to aspire for constant progress notwithstanding the difficulties confronting the nation.

The people, he said, should be optimistic and give their all in their respective fields of endeavour in order to build the Ghana everyone desired.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was addressing the 66th Independence Anniversary Celebration at the Volta Regional Youth Resource Centre near Ho, said it was imperative that the people united as the country searched for solutions for its development challenges.

“Our Unity, Our Strength, Our purpose”, was the theme for the event, which had Guinea-Bissau’s President, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who is also the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), as the Guest of Honour.

The Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, and other dignitaries were also present.

One significant feature about Ghana’s independence is the country’s firm grip on democratic rule, especially in the last 30 years, which has brought in its wake political stability.

Over the past three decades, it has experienced one of the world’s most successful transitions to multiparty democracy, and it is one of the few emerging democracies that has taken root.

President Nana Akufo-Addo paid glowing tribute to the forebears of the country’s independence struggle, citing their selflessness and dedication to that noble cause.

“The attainment of independence gave us the identity as Ghanaians.

“Our forebears realised colonisation did not inure to our benefit,” the President noted.

According to him, the people ought to be united to protect Ghana’s democracy since that was the way to advance the nation’s aspirations.

President Nana Akufo-Addo urged the citizenry to play a more active role in the growth of the Ghanaian society, arguing that they should continue to demand accountability and transparency in the delivery of public services.

They should also be supportive of the Government in protecting the security and integrity of the country from foreign threats.

