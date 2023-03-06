Independence anniversary: Leaders must look beyond political parties—Political Scientist

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, March 06, GNA—Dr Kwame Asah-Asante, Political Scientist, University of Ghana, has urged political leaders to extend their vision beyond their parties for Ghana’s growth.

He said Ghana would achieve enormous progress if leaders thought of the country first and properly managed resources for rapid socio-economic growth.

Dr Ansah-Asante said this during a television discussion to mark Ghana’s 66th Independence Day Celebration.

Ho, the Volta Regional capital is co-hosting this year’s national celebration with the Adaklu District at the Volta Regional Youth Resource Centre at Adaklu.

It is on the theme: “Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose”.

More than 5,000 people from across the country, including members of the diplomatic corps, the clergy, traditional rulers and other dignitaries are in the Municipality to participate in the event.

The Political Scientist expressed concern over the extravagancy involved in Independence Day celebrations irrespective of the economic hardships and constant reliance on the international community for financial aid.

He said unfortunately, the behaviour of Ghanaians after the attainment of Independence had defeated the good inheritance bequeathed them by the forebears.

Dr Asah-Asante said over the years, Ghana had failed to have a just society with a number of injustices being recorded in various facets of life.

“The little we can do to glorify the people who fought for our independence is by protecting and defending what they left behind and make our society one more time a shining example of Africa. Once we go on this current route, we will throw away all the good work done for us by our forebears,” he said.

He said God had blessed Ghana with every resource needed for a meaningful life and urged citizens and leaders to be disciplined, think outside the box and put the resources together for the nation’s growth.

Dr Asah-Asante urged the Government to acknowledge the efforts of other people who in their small way contributed to the fight for independence and celebrate them accordingly.

They are Nii Kwabena Bonnie III, the Osu Alata Maŋtsɛ; King Joseph Aggrey Essien of Cape Coast, among others.

He said Ghana’s shortfalls should serve as a guide and the opportunity for self introspection, and urged the citizens to resist any attempt to undermine Ghana’s democratic system.

“We must work very hard to support government so that we all survive. Let’s also ensure that corruption is dealt a serious blow so that it doesn’t exist and even if it does exist, it should be in its barest minimum,” he added.

Mr Kingsley Amoakwa-Boadu, a legal Practitioner, said Ghanaians must remain united irrespective of the difficulties being faced as a nation and be optimistic at all times.

He said leaders must be visionary and replicate the good things happening elsewhere to accelerate the country’s development.

GNA

