Incumbent MP, four others file to contest Keta NDC parliamentary seat

Keta (VR) March 23, GNA – Mr Dzudzorli Kwame Gakpe, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Keta on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and four others have filed to contest the parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Dr Senanu Kwasi Dzokoto, the acting Volta regional Director of Health, Dr Emmanuel Kojo Jones Mensah, a businessman, Madam Enyonam Adzo Apetorgbor, and Mr Paul Mensa Voegborlo had duly filed their nominations to contest.

Mr Gakpe, on his part, told the GNA he remained hopeful the delegates would still give him the nod to continue the good works he had initiated in his first term for the constituency.

“For the last four years, l have done a lot in key areas such as, youth empowerment, sports, education and others.”

Dr Dzokoto, a former NDC Keta constituency party Chairman, also disclosed to Ghana News Agency (GNA) that he was poised to help developed the constituency.

“l hope the delegates would give me the mandate to spearhead the developmental issues by voting for me on Saturday, May 13.”

Dr Jones Mensah and Madam Enyonam Apetorgbor also expressed the hope the delegates would vote massively for them to continue with some social intervention projects they had initiated.

Aspirants were urged to engage in issue-based campaigns devoid of insults and unnecessary comments after vetting.

Some delegates, who spoke to the GNA, were hopeful the exercises would be successful for their various aspirants to elect one candidate to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

A press release from the regional office of the party on Wednesday, March 22 indicated that aspirants of Keta constituency were expected to go through a vetting process on Wednesday, April 5 at Dzodze in the Ketu North Constituency party office before heading for the main election, which would take place on Saturday, May 13.

