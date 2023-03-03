Health Minister to brief Parliament on vaccines shortage

By Iddi Yire

Accra, March 03, GNA – Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Health Minister, is scheduled to brief Parliament on Thursday, March 7, on steps being taken to address the shortage of childhood vaccines in the country.

Mr Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader, said this in his presentation of the Business Statement of the House for the week ending Friday, March 10.

The Deputy Majority Leader said in the ensuing week, 32 ministers were expected to attend upon the House to answer questions.

Of the 32 questions, there would be four urgent questions and 28 oral ones.

He appealed to the House’s committees with referrals to expedite work on same for the consideration of the House.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said the President, in accordance with Article 67 of the Constitution, was scheduled to deliver a Message on the State of the Nation to Parliament on March 8.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

