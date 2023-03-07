Greater Accra RCC awards schools for splendid performance at independence parade

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, March 7, GNA – The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has honoured schools in the region for their excellent performance in the 66th Independence Day celebration held at the Tema Sports Stadium on March 6.

The Oninku Drive Number One School topped the basic category, followed by the Weija Presby School, and then the Dangana Educational Complex School for the third position.

A total of 870 students from 29 schools, and 240 men and women from the security services were on parade.

For the cadet category, Tema Senior High School (SHS) came first, Amasaman SHS; second, and Achimota SHS, third.

In the SHS category, Accra Girls took the first position, Odorgonno SHS; second, and Ada SHS; third.

The parade saw pupils of the Bright Prince Academy receiving a special award for their spectacular display as police cadets, despite their ages, ranging between 8-12 years.

Mr Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, commended Pesident Akufo-Addo for granting the permission for the region to host a consolidated celebration instead of the known district ones.

Mr Quartey said the theme for the celebration; “Our Unity, Our Strength, our purpose,” re-echoes that of yesteryears.

He called on Ghanaians to foster that purpose and determination to move the country forward.

The security contingents comprised the Ghana Immigration, Police, and Fire services, Eastern Naval Command, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and the Fifth Battalion of Infantry.

The 29 schools represented the 29 districts in the Greater Accra Region.

The parade was under the command of Lieutenant Commander George Acquah of the Eastern Naval Command.

Pupils of the St John Methodist School presented a colourful and skillful gymnastic display, while a student of the Ada Senior High School gave a drum appellation in Dangme.

