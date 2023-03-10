GAEC Ladies go on outreach programme 

Accra, March 10, GNA – The Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) Ladies Association after their commemoration of their International Women’s Day Wednesday, on Friday embarked on an outreach programme.

It gave them the opportunity to educate the GAEC Basic Schools; Electron, Neutron and Proton, including the Kwabenya Community Senior High School at their various auditoriums.

They educated them on the functions of the Atomic Energy Commission and positions women hold within their premises.

The resource persons who spoke on behalf of the GAEC Ladies Association included; Dr Harriet Danso-Abbeam, Dr Juliet Attah, Dr Anita Asamoah and Dr Eunice Agyarko-Mintah.

The scientists were from the National Nuclear Research Institute, including the Biotechnology and Nuclear Agricultural Research Institute of GAEC Kwabenya.

The scientists told both pupils and students that Ghana Atomic Energy Commission undertakes peaceful use of atomic energy to better the lives of mankind in Water Management, Radiation, Environmental Management, and Environmental Protection including Agriculture.

The lady scientists spoke on the destruction of water bodies in the mining areas and depletion of forest trees noting the destruction on water bodies that could necessitate the importation of water.

The scientists urged the pupils and students to fight the destruction of water bodies, depletion of forest and pollution of air mass.

On air pollution, burning of used electrical gadgets also contributed in the massive pollution of the air as dangerous gases rose into the space to destroy the ozone layer and create climatic change with extensive heat on the surface of the earth affecting growth of plants and food crops.

They therefore called on the pupils and students to take care to improve the maintenance of their environment as good conservators and reminded them to preserve the land for future generation.

They also encouraged the students to work hard at school to become like them in the future adding that most crops were contaminated often by some agro-chemicals and fertilizers.

The environmental scientists research into these and report their findings to stakeholders who in turn notify the public for awareness.

The programme was sponsored by Price Waterhouse Coopers Accra and Devapps Limited Spintex Accra.

