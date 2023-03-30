ECG disconnects three assemblies over piling debts

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, March 30, GNA – The Volta Regional Directorate of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disconnected three district assemblies in the region over their indebtedness to the company.

The three assemblies owe more than GHC80,000 and were disconnected when the Company’s revenue team visited their offices to demand payment.

They are Agortime Ziope at Kpetoe (GHC 13,145), Ho West District Assembly at Dzolokpuita (GHC 41,252.83), and South Dayi District Assembly at Kpeve, which owe GHC 31,760.31.

Mr Michael Buabin, the Acting Regional General Manager, ECG, appealed to customers to pay their bills to enable the company to stay in business.

“We want to make Volta Region the hub of excellent customer service so we want to ensure stable power supply. The revenue from our customers will enable us to complete pending projects and initiate new ones,” he said.

Mr Buabin commended the Adaklu and Afadzato South district assemblies for rising to the occasion by defraying almost all their debts.

“When we visited assemblies like Adaklu and Afadzato South, they owed GHC14,858 and GHC 11,123 but paid GHC12,500 and GHC 10,500, respectively,” he said.

”We want to thank them for paying their bills and urge other customers to emulate this patriotic example, an act that will help keep the lights on.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

