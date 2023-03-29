Committee formed to champion State Book Project of Avenor Traditional Council

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), March 29, GNA – Torgbe Dorglo Amumah VI, Paramount Chief of Avenor Traditional Area and President of the Avenor Traditional Council, has appointed eight prominent members of the area to the State Book Project Committee of the Council.

The State Book Project, which was jointly established in 2012 by the National House of Chiefs, National Commission on Culture, Bureau of Ghana Languages, and Ghana Tourism Authority to, inter alia, document lines of succession, customs, and detailed histories of Traditional Areas, was targeted at among others, curbing Chieftaincy conflicts, which find ground in adulterated histories.

In an appointment letter signed by Torgbe Dorglo, who is also a member of the National House of Chiefs, it required from the members to enroll the Avenor Traditional Area on the State Book Project, coordinate the engagement of the outfit with the Avenor Traditional Council “or sources to be contacted, as well as ensuring the accuracy of the information collected.”

“I am pleased to inform you that, on the recommendation of the Standing Committee of the Avenor Traditional Council, you have been appointed to the State Book Project Committee,” the statement read.

The members include, Professor Hope Nudzor as Chairman, and Mr Kwashie Agbitor as Secretary.

Other members include, Mr William Kpormatsi, Mr Felix Ahiawota, Mama Korkor Tsahaye IV, Mrs Elizabeth Ami Dogbe, Mr Francis Agbozo, Torgbi Bofra Kwasi Awanya II, Torgbi Klu Dzinake II, Torgbi Butuvor II, and regent Peter Yaotse Gadagbiu.

“Please, accept my warm congratulations on your appointment to this august committee constituted to execute this crucial task for the Avenor Traditional Council,” it added.

GNA

