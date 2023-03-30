CHRAJ holds forum on business and human rights

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, March 30, GNA – A two-day regional stakeholders’ consultative forum to develop a national action plan on business and human rights has ended in Tamale, the Northern Regional Capital.

It was jointly organised by the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice, and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), in partnership with Oxfam.

The forum engaged the stakeholders on how to develop an effective national action plan that would ensure respect for human rights and businesses, as well as provide comprehensive framework to coordinate these efforts across sectors.

Building on the recommendations as part of the event, a technical working committee, comprising individuals from government, ministries, departments and agencies, civil society organisations and development partners, was created to guide the process.

Mr Victor Brobbey, the Lead Anchor, National Action Plan, advised workers’ unions to use their mandate to address human rights issues such as inadequate care for persons with special needs.

He urged stakeholders to improve upon access to information on available judicial and non-judicial mechanisms involved in the resolution of business-related abuses.

Mr Tijani Hamza, the Country Director of Oxfam, called on duty-bearers to enhance human rights policies and laws governing workers’ activities in both the public and private sectors.

