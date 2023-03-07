CAF rules out sanctions against Morocco over CHAN saga

By Francis Ofori

Accra, March 7, GNA – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cleared the Royal Moroccan Federation and the Algerian Football Federation over territorial disputes which extended to the African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament in January this year.

Two-time champions, Morroco failed to participate in the continental competition due to political and territorial disputes with neighbours, Algeria which began years back.

A statement by the African body said Morocco’s unavailability at the championship was beyond their control, of which no sanctions would be imposed on them.

“The Royal Moroccan Federation was unable to travel and participate in the CHAN due to circumstances totally beyond their control, and as such no sanctions is imposed on the Royal Moroccan Federation.”

It stated that this decision was based on findings done by the Disciplinary Board of CAF therefore the need to dismiss the Algerian Football Federation’s claim for damages.

CAF further condemned the controversial political statements by Zwelivelile Mandela, grandson of former President of South Africa at the opening ceremony of the continental competition in Constantine, Algeria, who urged Moroccans to fight and free Western Sahara from oppression, a territory where the two countries were fighting for.

It sent a caution to all National Associations on the continent to be aware of giving such platforms to individuals who would make political statements at CAF events which attract disciplinary actions.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

