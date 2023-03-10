Blue Star Lotto officially launched in Accra

Accra, March 10, GNA – The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has launched Blue Star Lotto.

The latest addition to the NLA family is expected to take the Lotto business in Ghana a step further.

Speaking at the launch, the Deputy Director General of NLA, Mrs. Anna Horma Miezeh said the banker to banker illegal lotto operators are a source of worry to the Authority.

She warned that the NLA will not hesitate to arrest all those running illegal Lotto, indicating that revenue from such businesses are required by the government to develop the country.

Mrs. Horma Miezeh noted that NLA will soon regularize the operation of all Lotto operations.

Mr. Clement Adu-Sarpong. Chief Executive of Blue Star Lotto was optimistic the pact would improve the Lotto system in the country.

Nana Opoku Boakye, the Director of Sales and Marketing at NLA noted that the Authority and Blue Star are now partners.

According to him, NLA has given Blu Star Company the mandate to do business with the Authority.

Mr. Opoku Boakye stated that NLA trusts Blue Star the reason for doing business with the company stressing that technology has changed the way of doing business in Ghana.

He stated that Blue Star is a Ghanaian owned company and that the machines of the company are state of the art.

The NLA Director of Marketing said Act 722 enjoins the NLA to raise funds to support the needy in society hence the good causes Foundation.

He explained that through such collaborations with strategic business partners, NLA would get funds to carry out its needed projects.

Others present at the ceremony were Lotto retailers and marketers as well as other stakeholders in the lotto industry.

GNA

