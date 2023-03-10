Bui Power Authority hands over classroom block, nurses’ quarters to communities    

By Dennis Peprah

Bongase, (B/R), March 10 GNA – Mr Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bui Power Authority, managers of the Bui Dam Power Generating Station has handed over a six-unit classroom block to the Bongase District Assembly Primary School in the Bono Region.

Heavy rains ripped it off, and caused extensive damage to the classroom block, but the authorities intervened and renovated the facility at the cost of GH¢250,000.

Mr Dzamesi also inaugurated three-bedroom nurses’ quarters for the Bui Community-based Health Planning Service Compound (CHPS).

The Banda District Assembly constructed the quarters and the BPA extended electricity into the facility.

Speaking at separate ceremonies at Bongase and Bui in the Banda District of the region, Mr Dzamesi stressed the authority’s commitment to facilitate the development of the communities within the Bui dam enclave.

He, therefore, advised the people to ensure proper maintenance of the facilities, saying that would inspire the BPA to do more for the people, and thereby improve their socio-economic livelihoods.

Mr Emmanuel Koney, the Banda District Chief Executive commended the BPA for taking the lead in the development of the district, saying with support from the authority, many communities have benefited from development projects.

He said the authority had supported the drilling of boreholes, provision of classroom blocks and health facilities, and expressed the hope that the relationship between the assembly, the local people and the BPA would be deepened.

Mrs Alimatu Amadu, the Banda District Girl Child Officer, said many of the schools in the area needed desks, tables and chairs to facilitate effective teaching and learning and appealed to the authority to come to their aid.

Mr Abubakari Abudu, the Assistant Headmaster of the Bongase D/A Primary and Junior High School said the school had a population of 560 students and pupils and expressed appreciation to the BPA for the support.

At Bui, Nana Kwadwo Wuo II, the Chief expressed concern about the crime wave in the area and appealed to the BPA to support them with the construction of a Police Station project being undertaken there.

He also expressed appreciation to the authority for championing the development of the area and appealed to the authority to help create jobs for the youth in the communities.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

