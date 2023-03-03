Betway Ghana commissions New Customer Experience Centre in Osu

Accra, Mar. 3, GNA – Betway Ghana, a leading online betting and gaming brand has opened its new customer experience center in Osu, Accra to give bet lovers a better experience while betting.

The facility would serve as one of the numerous hubs that the company had produced in many years and would offer a unique and interactive gaming experience for betting fans in the vicinity.

Speaking at the opening of the new branch, Mr. Magnus Rex, Betway Ghana’s Country Manager in charge of Operations noted that this was part of the outfit’s commitment to reach out to their customers and give another better experience.

According to him, most of their customers faced lots of issues when trying to place their bets, hence the decision to commission the center and also extend their territory as a leading betting company in Ghana.

He stated that Betway Ghana was keen on engaging the Ghanaian communities not only in the aspect of sports betting but in health, employment, and other ways of contributing to the development of a community.

“This facility will serve our patrons in the Greater Accra Region, and offer them a world-class online betting and gaming experience, he said.”

Mr. Rex urged bet lovers to make good use of the facility to improve their betting experience.

Mr. Samuel James Nii Adjei Tawiah, the Municipal Chief Executive Officer of Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly emphasized the importance of businesses in fostering sustainable economic and social growth in the area.

Stephen Appiah, former captain of the Black Stars and brand ambassador of Betway Ghana thanked the group for their continuous support to see the growth of sports in the country.

He noted that Betway Ghana had played a very critical role in the aspect of talent development, mentorship, and sponsoring some major leagues in Ghana.

The new betway hub would offer customers some help including new account registrations, exclusive information on promotions, customer service support, and live streaming of sports events.

GNA

