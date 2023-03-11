Adopt appreciative leadership for effective results, Labour Consultant urges CEOs

By Iddi Yire

Accra, March 11, GNA – Mr Austin Gamey, a Labour Consultant, has advised business Chief Executives (CEOs) to adopt the appreciative leadership style to motivate their staff members to work towards achieving the desired organisational objectives and goals.

Mr Gamey, who is also a former Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, said the appreciative leadership style had the elements of inquiry, illumination, inclusion, inspiration and integrity, the ingredients that were very much needed for the high performance and growth of an organisation.

A statement issued by Laweh University College, Accra, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Gamey made the appeal in his address at an event organized by the Executive Network in Accra.

The event was on the theme: “Strategically Position Your Brand in 2023.”

The Executive Network comprises chief executives and board members of business organisations.

Mr Gamey, who is also the CEO of Gamey and Gamey Group, explained that the appreciative leadership style created efficient organisations and healthy co-workers for effective results.

He reiterated the importance of the role of communication in an organisation as it provided direction and clarity to employees, and should be grounded in the principles of gentleness, honesty, openness, specificity and consistency.

Madam Mawusi Nudekor Awity, Director General of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) of Ghana, emphasised the need for employers to use innovative ways to motivate staff members besides money.

She encouraged business executives to implement flexible policies aimed at employee retention.

Mr Kweku Andoh Awotwi, Board Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), reiterated the all-important role of communication as one of the imperatives for any business that wanted to grow, hence the need to engage workers regularly.

Mr Awotwi encouraged business executives to motivate their staff to perform at their optimum.

Professor Goski Alabi, Consulting President of Laweh University College, who chaired the event, called for the deepening of the relationships among her colleagues for mutual benefits and competitive advantage of their respective businesses.

GNA

