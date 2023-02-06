Sekondi Methodist Diocesan choir inducts new executives  

By Justina Paaga

Sekondi, Feb. 6, GNA – An 11-member executive committee to steer the affairs of the Sekondi Methodist Diocesan Choir was inducted into office at the Effiakuma Dunwell Methodist Church in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region.

The executive committee, under the chairmanship of Mrs Florence Quainoo- Mensah, has a three-year term of office, which begins this year to 2025.

According to historical records, Mrs Quainoo-Mensah is the second female Chorister to occupy that position since the Ghana Association of Methodist Church Choirs (GHAMECC) was formed in 1974, which is almost five decades.

The first woman to be elected to that position was Mrs Charlotte Paintsil about 20 years ago.

The Diocesan Bishop, Rt Reverend Emmanuel Kwesi Ansah, who officiated the ceremony, advised the choristers to remember that Methodism began with songs and that should be used to win more souls.

He expressed concern over the negative habits of some members in religious organisations, which, many a time, soiled the reputation of the Church and Christians in general.

Rt Rev Ansah challenged them to go out and educate the public to lead a life that was in consonance with the principles of Christianity, especially the Methodist doctrines.

The Bishop urged the executives not to use their positions to lord over their members but rather humble themselves to serve as disciples, specifically chosen by Christ, to help use their talent of singing to spread the gospel to the unreached parts of the Diocese where their services were needed most.

In her response, the Diocesan Chairperson of the Choir, Mrs Quainoo-Mensah, thanked the members for the honour done her and called for their physical, spiritual and social support to enable her to accomplish her task.

She promised to work together with her executives to ensure that the number of 82 Society Choirs in the 18 Circuits of the Diocese was increased before the end of their three years term of office.

Mrs Quainoo-Mensah said more musical clinics would be organised to train the various choirs in the Diocese to rekindle the spirit of Methodism and maintain the members, if not increased, rather than being idle to lose the up-and-coming youth who had been “hopping from church to church due to lack of faith”.

