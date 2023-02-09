Real Madrid and Al Ahly observe minute’s silence in memory of earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

By Simon Asare

Rabat (Morocco), Jan. 9, GNA – The 2022 Club World Cup between Real Madrid and Al Ahly began with a minute of silence for the victims of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.

The devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday morning has killed thousands of people, and rescue efforts are still underway to save those trapped under the rubble.

It was a moment of sadness for the over 45,000 spectators at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, in memory of the thousands who lost their lives and those under the rubble.

Fans who watched the other semi-final encounter between Flamengo and Al Hilal also observed a minute’s silence in memory of the victims.

The world’s football governing body, FIFA, in a statement, extended its deepest condolences to the families and friends who have lost their loved ones.

“On behalf of the global football community, FIFA expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and with those who have been injured in this tragedy,” excerpts of the statement said.

GNA

