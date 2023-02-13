Pentecostal and Charismatic Council consoles Turkey, Syria over earthquake disaster 

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Feb. 13, GNA – The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has expressed its heartfelt condolences to the governments and people of Turkey and Syria, following the earthquake that struck the two countries on February 6.

More than 36,000 people have been confirmed dead after Monday morning’s initial 7.8-magnitude earthquake, followed by many aftershocks.

The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, Vice President of the GPCC, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday, said: “The world leaders and international organisations need to show compassion to the affected nations as they struggled to restore normalcy.”

He said the Council was deeply disturbed by the loss of thousands of lives and the destruction to property following the disaster in the two countries.

“The earthquake constitutes a tragedy that calls for global solidarity with Turkey and Syria,” he said.

“The Council sympathises with the bereaved families, and we stand with the international agencies who are working to save many more lives.”

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih called on philanthropists and other faith-based organisations to go to the aid of the two countries and support those who had been rendered homeless and in need of food.

“Some are still trapped in the collapsed buildings waiting to be rescued…this should be an issue of humanity and not a burden on Turkey and Syria alone”.

GNA

