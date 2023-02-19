Mintah’s brace for Aduana Stars downs Hearts in Accra 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Feb. 19, GNA – Aduana Stars secured a crucial away victory, defeating Hearts of Oak 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 18 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Isaac Mintah scored twice in the second half to give Aduana Stars maximum points, as they are five points clear of Bechem United, who are in second place with 30 points.



Hearts, on the other hand, have dropped to fourth place with 28 points, the same as Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



The game was very cagey at the start, with neither side being able to create any chances in the first quarter of the game.



Hearts were brilliant in the midfield area, with the likes of Gladson Awako, Linda Mtange, and Eric Esso pulling the strings.



The clearest chance of the first half fell for Aduana Stars striker Kelvin Obeng, but Hearts goalkeeper Richmond Ayi pulled off a brilliant save to keep the game scoreless.



Following the restart, substitute Suraj Seidu squandered a glorious opportunity by shooting wide.



Mintah gave Aduana Stars the lead in the 47th minute after striking home from close range after Sam Adams teed him beautifully.



Hearts responded very well after going a goal down, having created a few chances, but Aduana Stars goalkeeper Joseph Addo pulled off a good save to keep his side’s lead intact.



Mintah scored his second of the day with a superb strike in the 63rd minute after he dribbled past Konadu and struck the ball into the net.



Aduana Stars were in cruise control of the game and demonstrated why they were league leaders as they curtailed the numerous attacks from the Phobians.



The “Ogyaa” Boys held on to secure all three points at the end of the game.

GNA

