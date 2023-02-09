LifeNet International donates medical equipment to Dzodze Ghana Mission Hospital  

By Nelson Ayivor

Dzodze (VR), Feb. 9, GNA – LifeNet International (LNI), a USA based Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) working with Faith Based Health Facilities in Ghana, has donated Medical Equipment worth more than GHC100,000 to the Dzodze Ghana Mission Hospital in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region.

The equipment, which included Baby Warmers, Penguin Sunctions, Fetal Dopplers, Delivery Sets, Patient Monitors and many others, were presented at a short ceremony on the premises of the hospital on Thursday.

Mr Idris Buabeng, Country Director for LifeNet International, said his outfit was happy to partner with the Dzodze Ghana Mission Hospital in the delivery of quality healthcare to the people of Dzodze and surrounding communities.

“Our goals to improve health delivery in the country are ambitious and so our partners must be motivated too, hence the supply of these equipment towards the realisation of such goals,” Mr Buabeng said.

Mr Mac Thompson Gbeti, Administrator of the Dzodze Ghana Mission Hospital, who took delivery of the equipment, expressed gratitude to LifeNet International for the intervention, which he described as timely as the hospital badly needed them to improve its operations.

“This equipment would go a long way in helping efforts geared towards the provision of excellent health delivery since they are of high standard,” Gbeti observed.

He assured the donors that the equipment would be preserved to serve their intended purpose.

LifeNet International (LNI) aims to transform and support health facilities in Africa to provide quality and sustainable healthcare services to save lives.

GNA

