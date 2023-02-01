Ketu South MP commissions CHPS compound, borehole

By Nelson Ayivor

Aflao-Anoenu (VR), Feb 1, GNA – Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, has commissioned a Community-Based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound for the Anoenu Community in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region.

The facility had, for several years, been operating from a single room with a shed provided in 2010 by the former Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Mr. Albert Kwasi Zigah.

Through the intervention of the current MP, the facility had been upgraded to three offices with two Water Closet (WC) toilets as well as a mechanized borehole, with a water storage tank to supply water to the facility.

The MP also presented some hospital supplies and equipment to the Ketu South Municipal Health Directorate for distribution to the various health facilities under the directorate.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Ketu South legislator listed a number of interventions she had made since becoming an MP in a bid to enhance quality health delivery within the Municipality.

“We have, for the past three years, been doing our best to improve upon health delivery in our Municipality – we have provided free eye screening to several members of our Municipality with those diagnosed with various eye defects provided with eye drops, medicated glasses for sight and reading as well as eye surgeries in some cases,” Mad Gomashie said.

The MP said her outfit partnered with LifeTime Wells Vision, a Non-governmental Organization (NGO), in 2020 where over 2000 residents benefitted from the intervention.

She said the CHPS compound formed part of her contribution to improving access to quality health care and most especially in reducing Maternal and Infant mortality in the Municipality.

Mad. Gomashie assured of her willingness to do more in improving the general well-being of the people of the Municipality as and when funds were available.

Mr. Joseph Kwame Degley, Ketu South Municipal Director of Health Services, commended the MP for her efforts geared towards improving healthcare delivery services in the area.

He urged residents of the beneficiary community to own and maintain the facility to ensure that it served its intended purpose.

According to the health director, the facility is now a training centre for students from the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho, and now had two Community Health Nurses, a Midwife and two Volunteers manning it, all due to the efforts of the member of Parliament.

Present at the commissioning ceremony were the Chiefs and Elders of the community, including, Torgbi Ezu (Asafofia of Klexorme), Torgbi Dugo Dzissah III of Agblekpui, Dumegah Kodzo Apedido, Hanua Gadziewozor, Torgbui Ansah III, Togbui Amla Ameworkunu, Togbui Hededzi, Torgbi Ahiabli Agbetsikor all of Anoenu.

The Member of Parliament (MP) later visited the Klikor Secondary Technical School (KLISTECH), where she presented 10 Street Lights to the management of the school to help light up and improve security on the school compound.

Mr. Kwadzo Doe, assistant headmaster of Klikor Secondary Technical School (KLISTECH), who received the street lights on behalf of the school, expressed gratitude to the Member of Parliament for the timely gesture.

GNA

