Hohoe Unique Lions Club donates to Fodome-Kordzeto School

By Edward Williams

Fodome (V/R), Feb. 1, GNA – The Hohoe Unique Lions Club has donated educational materials to students of the Fodome-Kordzeto Basic School to enhance quality education.

They include exercise books, pens, pencils, chalks, textbooks, cellotapes, erasers, graph books and crayons.

Mr Crosby Bansah, President of the Club, said the donation formed part of their mandatory monthly activities dubbed “Back to School project” for January.

He said as a Humanitarian Club, reaching out to people and communities, where their needs were most needed formed part of their commitment to serve.

Mr Bansah said they had also made such gestures in areas of health and urged the teachers to also develop the spirit of volunteerism in finding solutions to the many problems that exist in the community.

He further advised students to take their studies seriously and become responsible future leaders.

Madam Leticia Doe, Headmistress of the School, on behalf of staff and students, expressed gratitude to the Club for the donation.

