Ghana’s Christian Atsu confirmed safe by Turkish rescue team

Accra, Feb. 7, GNA – Ghana Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu has been confirmed safe by the Turkish rescue team after a major earthquake hit the country at 0417 hours on Monday morning.

The Hatayspor forward was also affected by the disaster as he was trapped in the rubble for about 24 hours in his residence in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.

The Ghanaian international is said to be having some breathing difficulties with some injuries and has been taken to the hospital to receive treatment.

The earthquake, measuring a magnitude of 7.8 on the Richter scale, is said to be the worst to hit the country in a century. The last incident was in 1939.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle player joined the Turkish side in September last year and was on the scoresheet on Sunday when his side beat Kasimpasa 1-0.

Unfortunately, Hatayspor Sports Director, Taner Savut is still reported to be under the rubble with the rescue team still trying to get him out.

According to media reports, 3,800 people have been killed whereas thousands more are injured following the two earthquakes, which hit Turkey and Syria.

GNA

