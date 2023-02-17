Family Health Medical School trained Doctor excels at Greater Accra Regional hospital

Accra, Feb 17, GNA – Dr. Elorm Adzei Tuadzra, an alumnus of Family Health Medical School, has recently received the Outstanding Worker Award by the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (GARH) for being their Team C’s Overall Outstanding House Officer for the year 2022.

Dr. Adzei Tuadzra graduated from Family Health Medical School with the Premier Class of 2020, after undergoing a six-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) programme.

Following the induction by the Medical and Dental Council in 2021, into the medical profession, he and his classmates began their mandatory two-year Housemanship in various hospitals within the country.

In an interview, Dr. Adzei Tuadzra revealed that the training and supervision that he had from his lecturers and professors at Family Health Medical School, as well as the cooperation and encouragement from the ‘Team C’ members contributed to his excellent performance, which resulted in his recognition as the Overall Outstanding House Officer for the year 2020.

Dr. Adzei Tuadzra was grateful for the continuous mentorship and guidance from some lecturers of his alma mater and praised his team members for keeping up the energy during their first year Housemanship at the Departments of Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynaecology at GARH.

Dr. Adzei is currently undergoing his second year Housemanship at the Police Hospital with the Surgery and Pediatrics Department.

“The Management and Staff of Family Health Medical School are indeed proud of this feat, and wish him, and his colleagues success in their chosen field of Medicine.

“The Family Health Medical School is committed to the holistic training of Medical professionals in the advancement of human health. The school offers a six-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) programme for WASSCE, SSSCE, and ‘A’ Level candidates, and a four and a half-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) Graduate Entry Medical Programme (GEMP), for first degree holders in science-related disciplines.

The School has recently obtained the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduate (ECFMG) Sponsor Note, thereby making its students and graduates eligible to apply for ECFMG Certification and United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE).

GNA

