EU Parliament president expresses support for sending jets to Ukraine

Brussels, Feb. 9, (dpa/GNA) - European Parliament President Roberta Metsola expressed her support on Thursday for providing Ukraine with fighter planes and long-range missiles.

“States must consider quickly, as a next step, providing long-range systems and the jets that you need to protect the liberty too many have taken for granted,” Metsola said at a joint sitting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, provoking applause from EU legislators.

“Our response must be proportional to the threat – and the threat is existential,” Metsola said.

Zelensky repeated his call for providing jets to Ukraine on Wednesday in London and is expected to raise the topic again on Thursday when he is to attend an EU leaders’ summit in Brussels.

Metsola also reiterated the European Union’s support for Ukraine.

“We were with you then, we are with you now, we will be with you for as long as it takes. Freedom will prevail. Peace will reign. You will win,” Metsola said.

GNA

