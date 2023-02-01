Data Protection Commission engages business leaders to climax week-long celebrations

Accra, Feb. 1, GNA – The Data Protection Commission of Ghana has urged the business community, in both the private and public sectors, to keep to the Data Protection Act 2012 (Act 843), starting with the registration of their businesses with the Commission as Data Controllers.

Addressing a high level breakfast meeting organized to climax the Data Protection week celebrations, Mrs Patricia Adusei Poku, Executive Director DPC, said that it had become necessary to interact with the ultimate decision makers of business in order for them to get the understanding of what the law requires of them as Chief executive officers.

She said this would guide them to make the right decisions in setting up standards and appropriate organizational measures that involve privacy programmes and data protection training.

A speech read on behalf of the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful by Ama Pomaa Boateng underscored the relevance of the Data Protection Commission as an authority, especially in these time of digitization and advancement in new technologies for both business and social purposes.

The Ministry of Communication and Digitisation has been at the forefront of Ghana’s digitization delegating the Data Protection Commission to ensure the protection of the country’s digitized data specifically the processing of personal information.

The meeting had in attendance high level executives of various sectors interacting on the implications of Data Protection on business in the phase of a digitized world.

Peer regulators such us the Cyber Security Authority, the National Information Technology Agency, the Association of Ghana Industries, the State Interests and Governance Authority and the Ghana Statistical Services made remarks to support the agenda of the meeting to ensure safeguarding data.

