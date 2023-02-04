Bawku Conflict: Let us give peace a chance —Security Expert

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Feb. 04, GNA — Mr Adib Saani, a Security Analyst, has urged all factions involved in the Bawku conflict to give peace a chance.

He has also advised them to pursue peace by cooperating with Government and security agencies to achieve the desired outcome.

“The people of Bawku need to understand that conflicts are very detrimental and retrogressive so far as development is concerned. It is messing up the town and they need to stop it as soon as possible and smoke the peace pipe,” he said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Saturday, Mr Saani urged Government to win over the trust of the people of Bawku to get their full cooperation.

“Government must carry out thorough and independent investigations to restore confidence. Otherwise, the people will become belligerent towards the military and further complicate issues.”

“Cooperation will be possible if the people trust Government. Some politicians are engaging in activities that are worsening issues. Politics can be a game changer but unfortunately, it is sometimes used detrimentally,” he noted.

Mr Saani, also the Executive Director of Centre for Human Security and Peace Building, said the Bawku conflict, which was initially between the Mamprusis and Kusasis, had now escalated, with more neutrals such as Mossis, Bissas, Hausas and Fulanis, being caught in the crossfire.

He said the situation in Bawku could create opportunity for terrorist infiltration and urged security agencies to be extra alert.

Mr Saani urged stakeholders to address the chieftaincy issues fueling the conflict and not rely solely on Millitary interventions.

He also encouraged strict enforcement of law by bringing offenders to book and curbing the habit of people taking the Law into their own hands.

The Security Expert urged Government to improve the economic situation in the area by providing jobs, education and other basic amenities to address human insecurities encouraging the conflicts.

The Bawku conflict has persisted over the years between the Mamprusis and Kusasis, leaving scores of people dead and others injured.

Some ten people have reportedly lost their lives in recent disturbances, with many pointing accusing fingers at Military personnel deployed to restore peace in the area.

The Ghana Armed Forces, in a statement, described the accusations as “false” and “unfounded”, explaining that they engaged a group of armed men and “neutralised” six of them.

