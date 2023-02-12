African Court sets 2023 blue-print on four main pillars 

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA

Tema, Feb. 12, GNA – The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights has set out the 2023 Blueprint based on four main pillars as the foundation to build an alliance towards the protection of human rights for peace and social harmony.

The African Court 2023 Blueprint urges stakeholders to pursue quality justice, strengthen inter-institutional cooperation, develop judicial diplomacy with others and enhance the visibility of the African court.

The African Court President, Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, in a goodwill massage available to the Ghana News Agency, explained that the African Continental Court would strengthen inter-institutional cooperation of the bodies of the African Union vested with a human rights mandate.

She said as a requirement set out in the Protocol establishing the African Court, with a view to fostering dynamic interaction between institutions working in the same field.

“It is the price for the promotion of human rights in Africa and the right of every person who considers that their rights have been violated and therefore have to be heard by our organs.

“We have a great responsibility in this regard, and one of the ways to foster the hope of a better future in the implementation of human rights at both the continental and national levels is cooperation and active partnership,” she said.

Lady Justice Aboud said as part of the African Court 2023 Blueprint it would continue with the judicial dialogue that it had already started with the high national courts, sub–regional courts, and also regional human rights institutions.

“The African Court will also collaborate with African Union Member States in a closer framework and through diplomatic channels,” Lady Justice Aboud stated.

She said to enhance the visibility of the African Court to the member states, individual citizens, Non-Governmental Organizations and other human rights stakeholders would be scaled up.

The African Court President is optimistic that although the ratification of the Protocol and deposit of the Declaration are slower than expected, “there is certainly a light at the end of the tunnel.”

She said the African Court could not achieve its goal without the overall support of the African Union as the intergovernmental umbrella organization, stressing “it would neither work alone without support from the member states.

“In this respect, I would like to take this opportunity to commend the African Union and Member States for their unwavering commitment in the year 2022 to engage in a constructive dialogue with the African Court.”

Lady Justice Aboud urged African governments to renew their commitment to the original aim that led to the establishment of the African Court.

“We will continue to conduct sensitization visits to African Union member states in 2023. We will continue to develop our partnership with member states, donors, and human rights stakeholders among others.

“We will continue our engagement with our host country, Tanzania, to make sure that the African Court building project becomes a reality. We will continue our drive towards international accreditations and continue increasing our recognition and reputation as a continental human rights court, both at home and abroad.”

The African Court President called upon all to lend a hand in the realization of its vision of creating a continent with a viable human rights culture in order to support AU Agenda 2063 objectives.

“We are looking forward to working together to ensure we have a better African Court and a better Africa that we want. Let us move our world forward with and for human rights.

“Let us continue to fight the battle, make the case for human equality, human dignity, and human and peoples’ rights for one and all,” Lady Justice Aboud stated.

