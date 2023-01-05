Two Scrap dealers remanded over December 31st Watch Night Service robberies 

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Jan. 5, GNA- Two scrap dealers who on 31 December night embarked on a motorbike aided robbery spree, dispossessing three persons of their mobile phones and money, have been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

Hakam Zakaria, 21, and Yakubu Mohammed, 24, were arrested after Police officers on snap check duties ordered them to unlock mobiles in their possession which they failed.

Zakaria and Mohammed have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit, robbery and three counts of robbery.

The two accused persons who had no legal representation, denied the charges.

The Court presided over by Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah declined the accused person’s bail because they do not have a fixed place of abode.

The matter has been adjourned to January 23, 2023.

Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court that the first complainant, Theresa Abayeta, was a trader residing at Kokomba, near Agbogboloshie in Accra.

The Prosecution said the second complainant, Vikash Jungir, a supervisor at New African Construction Limited, whiles accused persons claimed to reside at Kokomba.

It said on December 31, 2022, at about 10:25pm, Inspector Daniel Koomson assisted by General Corporal Gerald Folley, both from Motorbike Patrol Department of the Ghana Police Service, arrested the accused persons and brought them to the Nima Divisional Command with a report that while on visibility and patrol duty at a traffic light close to Société Générale, near Paloma Hotel in Kokomlemle, Accra, they spotted the accused persons who were on a motorbike.

The Prosecution said the police officers stopped and searched the accused persons and retrieved a lady’s purse containing an ATC mobile phone, Realme (MI) mobile and cash in the sum of GHS20.00. The Police Officers also retrieved a pair of scissors from Zakaria.

It said the Police officers became suspicious of the accused persons and ordered them to unlock the phones in their possession if they were the “rightful owners”

The Prosecution said although the Police officers gave them ample time to unlock the phones, they could not unlock them.

It said accused persons together with the Royal motorbike and other exhibits were sent to the Nima Police Station for further investigations.

The Prosecution told the Court that on January 1, 2023, Theresa Abayeta, the first complainant called her phone line, and the case investigator answered it and asked her to come to the Nima Police Station to assist in investigations.

It said Theresa identified the accused persons as culprits who robbed her of her mobile and informed the case investigator that Mohammed threatened her with a pair of red scissors, snatched her phone and bolted.

According to the Prosecution, the same day, at about 2:00 pm Vikash Jungir called his cell phone and same was answered by the investigator who also asked him to the Nima Police station.

It said Jungir identified his phone and identified Mohammed as the one who stabbed his hand with a red scissors after he (Mohammed) had ordered him to surrender his phone and he refused.

The Prosecution said investigations revealed that accused persons took advantage of the 31st December Watch Night to rob the victim and other persons.

During investigations, the accused persons admitted the offence in their caution statement. When led to their residence, the prosecution said accused persons attempted to escape but the Police called for reinforcement and arrested them.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

