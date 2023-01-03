Traditional rulers urged to prioritize the welfare of children in their communities. 

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kontomponiafere (Ash), Jan.03, GNA – Traditional rulers and community leaders have been urged to prioritize the welfare and holistic development of children in their communities.

They should work to put up basic child playing infrastructure and promote activities that would make children comfortable and meant to bond and project the luxuries of childhood in their communities.

Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, Chief of Kontomponiafere in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality of Ashanti Region, who made the call, said it was important for traditional and community leaders to show keen interest in the holistic development and growth of children, who would lead the communities in the future.

Speaking at a New Year party organized by him for the children in the community, he said most children were being deprived of their basic comfort and childhood luxuries, meant for their socio-cultural development.

More than 300 children in the community, which is near to the Kumasi International Airport, received free food, water and assorted drinks.

They also played in bouncy castle, trampoline, engaged in face painting, and played musical chairs, while expressing joy in dancing to some contemporary Ghanaian music.

Nana Awua, who organized the party to mark one year of ascension to the throne, observed that the majority of people living in the community were squatters, and whose children, unlike kids in other parts of Kumasi, were being denied better living conditions.

“I just want to make the children feel happy like they were part of the larger Kumasi community.

This is not going to be a nine-day wonder because my passion for children dates back.

I love to be with children and make them feel good,” he said.

He pledged to frequently engage, dine and have fun with community members, especially children on special occasions including his birthday, Easter, Christmas and New Year to strengthen the cordial relation with the people in the area.

Nana Awua called on individuals and corporate organizations to help in developing and landscaping an area in the community, which was close to the Kumasi International Airport, to become fit-for-purpose premise for kids, as a holiday destination.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

