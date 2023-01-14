T.T. Brothers advocates  support for orphanages

By Patrick Obeng

Tema, Jan. 14, GNA – T.T. Brothers Limited, a marketing and distribution company of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, has called on Ghanaians, especially philanthropists and wealthy individuals, to focus on improving the well-being of the less-privileged in society, especially orphanages.

Mrs Barbara Ankobea, the General Manager of T.T Brothers, said that would enable them to achieve their vision and contribute meaningfully to national development.

She made the call during the company’s donation of 30 bags of rice, 15 gallons of cooking oil and some crates of soft drinks to the SOS Village in Tema on Friday.

For the past 17 years the company had supported the SOS Village to improve the welfare of the children, Mrs Ankobea said.

“T.T. Brothers had been offering a helping hand to the Village, over the years, and that was the policy of the company to support them every Christmas and Easter festivities,” she said.

Miss Comfort Asamoah, Mother Representative of the SOS Village, who received the items, commended the company for the kind gesture and said they would help in feeding the children.

She appealed to benevolent organisations and individuals to go to the aid of the Village.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

