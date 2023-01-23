Sunyani East NDC Parliamentary hopeful provides borehole for Donsere residents    

By Dennis Peprah

Donsesere, (B/R), Jan. 22, GNA – Mr Saed Mubarack, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary hopeful in the Sunyani East Constituency has constructed a borehole for the residents at Donsere in the Sunyani Municipality.

Before then, the overly excited residents of the farming community, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) they fetched and shared water with stray animals, from the only nearby stream in the area. They could not hide their joy when the parliamentary aspirant handed over the facility at a short ceremony held at Donsesere.

According to Mr Mubarack, he sought funding from Stay Focus Foundation, a charitable organization to construct the borehole, which would further serve other farmers in adjoining settlements in the area.

“Few months ago, we visited the community and got to know that potable drinking water was a challenge in the community, as we sighted some residents fetching water from a stream. The situation was very disgusting because some animals were also drinking from the same stream,” he said.

“So, I therefore promised to provide the community with the facility, and when contacted, the charitable organization agreed to sponsor the project”, Mr Mubarack stated, and pledged to do more and lobby for development projects to enhance the living condition of the people.

The NDC Parliamentary hopeful, however, said he could do more for the community if the people endorse his bid to become MP for the constituency, and therefore called on the electorate in the area to remember and vote for him, and the NDC in the Election 2024.

Nana Fosu Gyeabour, the Chief of Donsesere, expressed appreciation to the organization and the aspirant for their assistance, saying the facility would help tackled the water-borne diseases which were common in the area.

GNA

