Prophet Amagbe advises Ghanaians to love, forgive when offended

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kabakaba Hills (V/R), Jan 2, GNA – Ghanaians have been advised to embrace forgiveness and let go of grudges when offended to enhance unity and keep the country together.

“An eye for an eye would plunge the nation into chaos, so there is the need to forgive no matter the offence, if we want to develop as a country,” said Prophet Gabriel Jansword Amagbe, Spiritual Leader of the Celestial Church of Christ, St. Peter’s Parish, Ho.

He said: “Someone’s saviour tomorrow could be his enemy today depending on how they handle grudges and bitterness. So let’s forgive one another and learn to say sorry when we offend.’’

Prophet Amagbe gave the advice at a get-together organised for members of the Church at Kabakaba Hills in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region on Monday.

He cautioned the public to be careful of false prophets who condemned other churches just to woo their members into their fold and exploit them.

Prophet Amagbe said year 2023 promised hope but Christians must guard against bad deeds to enable them to enjoy it to the fullest.

Mr Godfred Apisawu, the Superior Evangelist, thanked God for a successful 2022 and asked the congregants to keep faith with Him to fulfill their heart desires.

He urged them to groom and mould their children uprightly as what they became in the future depended on their upbringing.

GNA

