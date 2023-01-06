President Akufo-Addo accepts Kyerematen’s resignation

Accra, Jan. 6, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Friday accepted the resignation from office of the Trade and Industry minister, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

Mr Kyerematen tendered his resignation letter to the President at the Jubilee House, Accra, on Thursday. evening

A statement issued by the Communications Director at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin, said President Akufo-Addo thanked Mr Kyerematen for his service to the government and the country and wished him well in his future endeavors.

The statement said the President had asked the finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta to act as caretaker minister at the Ministry of trade and Industry until a substantive appointment was made.

GNA

