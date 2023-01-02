NGO organises free sreening, NHIS registration for Waiwso residents

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Waiwso (WN/R), Jan. 2, GNA – A Non-Governmental Organisation, XLENT Care Foundation, in collaboration with the Waiwso Government Hospital, has held free health screening exercise for residents of Sefwi-Waiwso in the Western North Region.

It also registered more than 50 people onto the National Health Insurance Scheme, including those whose cards were renewed.

The residents were screened for blood groupings, Hepatitis B, Typhoid, Malaria, eye problems, blood sugar, hypertension and offered family planning services.

Those diagnosed with various ailments by the medical team were given medications free of charge.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Therson Mintah, the Founder of the NGO, explained that the organisation focused on health education, hence the screeing exercise to ensure healthy living.

“It is not out of place to organise the free health screening exercise, especially during the festive season, to show appreciation to Christ Jesus for people to remain healthy,” he said.

He advised Ghanaians to regularly go for medical check-ups for early detection and treatment of diseases.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the NGO for the exercise, describing it as the best Christmas gift they could receive, and that the Foundation’s support was worthy of emulation.

GNA

