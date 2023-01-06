Ghana to host maiden Africa Prosperity Dialogue Series January ending

Accra, Jan. 6, GNA – Ghana will host the maiden edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogue Series (APDS) from January 26 to 28, 2023 at Aburi in the Eastern Region.

The event will be held under the auspices of Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Mr Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

The Dialogue Series, an initiative of the African Prosperity Network (APN), will bring Africa’s political and business leaders, and other thought leaders in Africa together in conference.

The Series, dubbed, “Kwahu Summit”, was developed at the Rock City Hotel on the Kwahu Mountains, Eastern Region to create more opportunities and build a more prosperous Africa.

It will bring into sharp focus the continent’s critical challenges, outline its industrialisation priorities and aggressively advance the required commercial and infrastructural interventions to achieve the goal of deepening inter-continental trade.

The Dialogue would be carried out in two parts; the first will feature the Business and Policy Leaders’ Dialogue.

The participating Heads of States include Presidents of Senegal, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Rwanda, Guinea Bissau, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, Niger, Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo.

There would be a retreat for business executives and associations, senior public figures, thought leaders, technocrats and the association of Africa Investment Promotions Agencies.

The first part will be held at the Idyllic Safari Valley Resort at Aburi on the mountainous Akuapem Ridge on January 26 and 27.

The second part will be hosted on January 28 by President Akufo-Addo, and joined by other Heads of States from across the eight regional blocs on the African continent.

The conference, strictly by invitation, will allow the leaders to brainstorm on the all-important single market project for the continent.

It will also create an annual platform for the continent’s leaders to spearhead the collaborative implementation of the all-important AfCFTA.

The APDS will incorporate the launch of various platforms for political and business leaders on the continent to think, plan and collaborate towards building the world’s largest single market of Africa’s 1.4 billion people.

GNA

